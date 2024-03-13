‘Russia ready for nuclear war over Ukraine’, says Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin warns the West of being technically ready for nuclear war amid tensions over Ukraine, ahead of his upcoming election. He emphasizes the readiness for a nuclear confrontation but sees no immediate need for it.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned the West that Moscow was technically ready for nuclear war. “If the US sent troops to Ukraine, it would be considered a significant escalation of the conflict", said Putin days before a March 15-17 election which is certain to give him another six years in power.