Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Russia ready to sell oil to 'friendly countries in any price range' following sanctions. Read here

Russia ready to sell oil to 'friendly countries in any price range' following sanctions. Read here

With crude prices in the range of $80 to $150 a barrel were in principle possible but said Moscow was more focused on ensuring the oil industry continues to function
1 min read . 13 Apr 2022 Reuters

  • Russian Minister said crude prices in the range of $80 to $150 a barrel were in principle possible but said Moscow was more focused on ensuring the oil industry continues to function

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told Izvestia newspaper that Moscow is ready to sell oil and oil products to "friendly countries in any price range," Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told Izvestia newspaper that Moscow is ready to sell oil and oil products to "friendly countries in any price range," Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.

Shulginov said crude prices in the range of $80 to $150 a barrel were in principle possible but said Moscow was more focused on ensuring the oil industry continues to function, Interfax said.

Shulginov said crude prices in the range of $80 to $150 a barrel were in principle possible but said Moscow was more focused on ensuring the oil industry continues to function, Interfax said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.