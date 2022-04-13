Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told Izvestia newspaper that Moscow is ready to sell oil and oil products to "friendly countries in any price range," Interfax news agency said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told Izvestia newspaper that Moscow is ready to sell oil and oil products to "friendly countries in any price range," Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.

Shulginov said crude prices in the range of $80 to $150 a barrel were in principle possible but said Moscow was more focused on ensuring the oil industry continues to function, Interfax said.

Shulginov said crude prices in the range of $80 to $150 a barrel were in principle possible but said Moscow was more focused on ensuring the oil industry continues to function, Interfax said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.