Russia recruited citizens of 47 countries, including India to fight the war in Ukraine says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that Russia has been using citizens of 47 countries in its ongoing war against his country. Addressing the UN General Assembly on Wednesday (local time) Zelenskyy said foreigners recruited to fight Russia’s war include citizens of India, Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa and more.

“We also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians — people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks,” Zelenskyy said.

‘Do not let Putin drag you into this war’ The Ukrainian President also directly addressed the heads of state and representatives from these countries present at the UNGA and urged them not to get dragged into the conflict.

You know what Russia is doing with your people, your citizens. Take care of them and do not let them end up on another front. Do not let Putin drag you into this war...Limit his room to act, limit his money, limit his war."

51 Indians killed fighting for Russia In May, the government told the Supreme Court that 217 Indian nationals had joined the Russian military during the war in Ukraine, of whom 139 have been released from their contractual agreements.

Earlier this month, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that a total of 51 Indians died in the war in Ukraine.

Misri said New Delhi remained in discussions with Moscow to secure the release and repatriation of the remaining Indians.

Families of those who were forced to join the war had alleged that their kin were lured with promises of high-paying civilian jobs in Russia and were unaware that they were being recruited to fight the war.

The Indian government has also repeatedly warned against accepting risky overseas job offers and is actively negotiating the return of all remaining personnel through the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

Stop funding Russia and the war will end: Zelenskyy During his UNGA address, Zelenskyy also told world leaders that Vladimir Putin is the only obstacle to ending “the ridiculous and never-ending war,” and he urged nations large and small to pressure the Russian president for peace by choking the country’s revenues and impeding its war efforts.

“Our target is Russia’s ability to finance this war, to drag it out, to make it more brutal and more destructive,” Zelenskyy told the U.N. General Assembly’s annual global gathering. “Russia’s finances and Russia’s production are what must be stopped if Putin is to be stopped.”