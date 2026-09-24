Russia recruited citizens of 47 countries, including India to fight the war in Ukraine says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that Russia has been using citizens of 47 countries in its ongoing war against his country. Addressing the UN General Assembly on Wednesday (local time) Zelenskyy said foreigners recruited to fight Russia’s war include citizens of India, Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa and more.

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“We also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians — people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks,” Zelenskyy said.

‘Do not let Putin drag you into this war’ The Ukrainian President also directly addressed the heads of state and representatives from these countries present at the UNGA and urged them not to get dragged into the conflict.

You know what Russia is doing with your people, your citizens. Take care of them and do not let them end up on another front. Do not let Putin drag you into this war...Limit his room to act, limit his money, limit his war."

51 Indians killed fighting for Russia In May, the government told the Supreme Court that 217 Indian nationals had joined the Russian military during the war in Ukraine, of whom 139 have been released from their contractual agreements.

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Earlier this month, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that a total of 51 Indians died in the war in Ukraine.

Misri said New Delhi remained in discussions with Moscow to secure the release and repatriation of the remaining Indians.

Families of those who were forced to join the war had alleged that their kin were lured with promises of high-paying civilian jobs in Russia and were unaware that they were being recruited to fight the war.

The Indian government has also repeatedly warned against accepting risky overseas job offers and is actively negotiating the return of all remaining personnel through the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

Stop funding Russia and the war will end: Zelenskyy During his UNGA address, Zelenskyy also told world leaders that Vladimir Putin is the only obstacle to ending “the ridiculous and never-ending war,” and he urged nations large and small to pressure the Russian president for peace by choking the country’s revenues and impeding its war efforts.

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“Our target is Russia’s ability to finance this war, to drag it out, to make it more brutal and more destructive,” Zelenskyy told the U.N. General Assembly’s annual global gathering. “Russia’s finances and Russia’s production are what must be stopped if Putin is to be stopped.”

When Russia gets money from trade, “it always says no to diplomacy,” Zelenskyy argued, “so Russia’s revenues must remain a target.”

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.