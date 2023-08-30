Russia refuses to probe Prigozhin plane crash under international rules2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 07:45 AM IST
Russia has declined immediate investigation into crash of Brazilian-made Embraer jet that killed Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Aircraft investigators from Russia have declined to conduct an immediate investigation into the tragic crash of a Brazilian-manufactured Embraer jet that resulted in the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a prominent mercenary figure. According to Brazil's aircraft investigation authority, Russia relayed this decision, informing them that the crash would not be probed under international regulations at this juncture.