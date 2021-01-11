Subscribe
Russia registers 23,315 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Russia registers 23,315 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

04:10 PM IST ANI

Russia's coronavirus response center reported 436 coronavirus fatalities, down from 456 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 62,273

Russia has registered 23,315 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,851 the day before, taking the tally to 3,425,269, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 23,315 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 2,805 cases (12%) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,425,269, with the rate of increase at 0.7%.

Moscow confirmed 4,646 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 4,216 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,004 cases, down from 3,010 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,315 new cases, up from 1,292 the day before.

The response center reported 436 coronavirus fatalities, down from 456 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 62,273.

Total recoveries count 2,800,675 after 21,786 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 24,080 the day before.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 93.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 625,950 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

