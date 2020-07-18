Russia registers 6,234 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,234 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,522 (24.4 per cent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center was quoted as saying in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 765,473 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 0.8 per cent.