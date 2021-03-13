Subscribe
Russia registers 9,908 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registers 9,908 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow confirmed 1,600 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, down from 1,610 the day before
03:58 PM IST ANI

  • The cumulative case count has now reached 4,380,525, with the rate of increase at 0.23%
  • The response center reported 475 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 486 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 91,695

Russia registered 9,908 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 9,794 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,380,525, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 9,908 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,279 cases (12.9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,380,525, with the rate of increase at 0.23 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,600 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,610 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 943 new cases, down from 957 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 609 new cases, up from 476 on Friday.

The response center reported 475 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 486 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 91,695.

Total recoveries increased by 12,868 over the given period, down from 13,496 the day before, and reached 3,985,897. (ANI/Sputnik)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

