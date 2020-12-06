Russia registers new single-day record of 29,039 COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day as 29,039 new positive tests were confirmed by the federal response center on Sunday, bringing the country's case total to 2,460,770.

The previous single-day record of 28,782 new cases was reported on December 5.

The previous single-day record of 28,782 new cases was reported on December 5.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 29,039 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 6,065 (20.9%) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said.

Moscow has confirmed 7,512 new positive tests for the disease, a fall from the 7,993 new cases registered on Saturday, which remains the single-day record for the Russian capital.

Elsewhere, St. Petersburg registered 3,753 cases, up from 3,726 the day before, and the Moscow region confirmed 1,295 new cases, a slight rise from Saturday's 1,246 new positive tests.

The response center also reported 450 coronavirus-related fatalities over the preceding 24-hour period, a decrease from the 508 deaths reported the day before. Russia's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 43,134.

In total, 21,342 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, raising the total to 1,937,738.

