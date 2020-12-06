Subscribe
Home >News >World >Russia registers new single-day record of 29,039 COVID-19 cases
Photo: AFP

Russia registers new single-day record of 29,039 COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST ANI

  • Moscow has confirmed 7,512 new positive tests for the disease, a fall from the 7,993 new cases registered on Saturday, , which remains the single-day record for the Russian capital
  • The response center also reported 450 coronavirus-related fatalities over the preceding 24-hour period

Russia has registered a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day as 29,039 new positive tests were confirmed by the federal response center on Sunday, bringing the country's case total to 2,460,770.

The previous single-day record of 28,782 new cases was reported on December 5.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 29,039 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 6,065 (20.9%) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said.

Moscow has confirmed 7,512 new positive tests for the disease, a fall from the 7,993 new cases registered on Saturday, which remains the single-day record for the Russian capital.

Elsewhere, St. Petersburg registered 3,753 cases, up from 3,726 the day before, and the Moscow region confirmed 1,295 new cases, a slight rise from Saturday's 1,246 new positive tests.

The response center also reported 450 coronavirus-related fatalities over the preceding 24-hour period, a decrease from the 508 deaths reported the day before. Russia's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 43,134.

In total, 21,342 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the past day, raising the total to 1,937,738.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

