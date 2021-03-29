Russia on Sunday reported that it has registered a single-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.

Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials for the slimmed-down vaccine, which it has cast as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make the vaccine go further.

The slimmed-down shot is not expected to be as effective as the original vaccine, said Arsen Kubataev, of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund marketing the vaccine abroad, according to an earlier report by Reuters.

Sputnik Light has already been tested in smaller-scale, Phase I/II clinical trials, Kubataev said, adding that an application for approval of the vaccine based on results from these trials has now been filed.

"In parallel, we have already launched international clinical Phase III trials," he said, that will test its efficacy.

Around 2,000 people have already received the shot, which consists of just one of the two doses, each based on a different adenovirus vector, that make up Sputnik V proper.

Moscow has said that its two-dose Sputnik V vaccine will remain the main version used in Russia. Only 6.3 million people, or 4.3% of Russia's 146-million population, have received at least one dose of a vaccine. It lags behind a number of other countries in terms of the vaccination rate.

The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was shown to be 91.6% effective in fighting COVID-19 based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet international medical journal in early February.

Only recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin had reportedly received a Russian-made coronavirus vaccine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that "Putin has been vaccinated against coronavirus. He is feeling well. Tomorrow he has a full working day."

Putin had the first shot on Tuesday, but deliberately declined to name which of Russia's three vaccines he received, the Kremlin said. It released no photographs or video footage of him getting the shot.

The Sputnik Light vaccine will be the second single-shot vaccine to be registered. The first one is produced by Johnson & Johnson. The J&J vaccine is the only single-shot jab to have been granted WHO authorisation.

The J&J jab won approval from the European Union on Thursday. It has also received the green light from regulators in the United States, Canada and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,711 to 4,528,543 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said today.













