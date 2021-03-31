Mass production of the Covid-19 vaccine could start as early as next month, Rosselkhoznadzor said.
The use of this vaccine, as per Russian scientists, can prevent the development of virus mutations.
Know everything about the vaccine for animals
The vaccine for animals, developed by a unit of Rosselkhoznadzor (Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance), was named Carnivac-Cov, the watchdog's deputy head Konstantin Savenkov has said.
"The clinical trials of Carnivac-Cov, which started last October, involved dogs, cats, Arctic foxes, minks, foxes and other animals," said Savenkov.
"It is the world's first and only product for preventing Covid-19 in animals," he said.