Russia has released declassified World War II-era documents focusing on the Volhynia massacres, a contentious chapter in Eastern European history that continues to shape relations between Ukraine and Poland, according to a report by Hindustan Times (HT).

The newly released files centre on alleged actions by Ukrainian nationalist groups during the Volhynia massacres, which took place during World War II. The issue remains politically and historically sensitive, with Poland and Ukraine holding differing views on the events and their legacy.

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According to HT, Poland officially recognises the Volhynia massacres as genocide, while Ukraine's position on the nationalist groups associated with the period remains a subject of debate. The historical dispute has periodically created friction between the two neighbouring countries despite their close cooperation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The release of the documents comes at a time when Russia's war in Ukraine continues and Kyiv relies heavily on support from its Western allies, including Poland. HT reported that the publication of the archival material has drawn attention because of its timing, amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region.

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The report noted that Moscow has frequently used historical narratives relating to World War II and Ukraine's nationalist movements as part of its broader messaging during the ongoing conflict. Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of glorifying nationalist figures linked to the wartime period, while Kyiv has rejected Moscow's characterisation and accused Russia of exploiting history for political purposes.

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According to HT, the Volhynia massacres remain one of the most disputed episodes in the shared history of Poland and Ukraine. Although Warsaw and Kyiv have strengthened ties in recent years, particularly after Russia's invasion, differences over the interpretation of wartime events have continued to resurface in political and diplomatic discussions.

The declassification of the documents has once again brought the Volhynia issue into focus, highlighting the historical disagreements that continue to influence relations between the two countries. As reported by HT, the release comes against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and renewed debate over the role of history in contemporary diplomacy and regional politics.

China Again Warns Russia Not to Use Nuclear Arms Against Ukraine China has again told Russia not to even consider using a nuclear weapon against Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Russian nuclear saber rattling has accelerated in 2026, with officials and major Russian outlets making the case for tactical nukes more forcefully and unambiguously than any time since Vladimir Putin ordered the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In response, China, a vital enabler of Moscow’s assault, has told Russia it must avoid any atomic attacks, Zelenskyy said — reiterating Beijing’s long-stated opposition to nuclear strikes.

“I think you have heard such voices in Russian media — ‘What if we respond to Ukrainian strikes with nuclear weapons?’” Zelenskyy told reporters during an online briefing on Thursday. “China responded very clearly and very firmly, even in ultimatum form, that there cannot even be thoughts about the use of nuclear weapons.”

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