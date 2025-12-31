Russia releases video ‘proof’ of ‘Ukrainian attack’ on Putin residence, shows downed UAV with 6-kg explosive - Watch

Two days after large-scale drone attack on one of President Vladimir Putin's residences, that Russia claimed was organised by Ukraine, Moscow has released a video showing a downed drone with a 6 kg explosive charge. The alleged attack on Vladimir Putin's residence was carried out on the night of December 29.

While Ukraine has denied carrying out the drone attack in Moscow, Russia has insisted the attack came from Kyiv.

The video, shot at night in the dark, showed a damaged drone lying in snow in a forested area. The ministry said the alleged attack was “targeted, carefully planned and carried out in stages.”

Russia has not said if Vladimir Putin was home at the time of the drone attack, but said the attack was launched on the night of December 28-29 at the Russian President's home in the Novgorod region, terming it a “terrorist attack”. Also Read | Did China mediate India-Pakistan standoff? After Trump, Pak's largest arms supplier raises eyebrows with its claim

His residences are normally kept a close secret.

What did Ukraine say? Ukraine has termed the allegation a “lie” and called on other countries to not respond on the Russian allegations.

"Almost a day passed and Russia still hasn't provided any plausible evidence to its accusations of Ukraine's alleged 'attack on Putin's residence.' And they won't. Because there's none. No such attack happened," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said in a post on X.

European leaders also rallied around Zelensky following Moscow's allegation.

“We are moving the peace process forward. Transparency and honesty are now required from everyone - including Russia,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on social media.

The EU's top diplomat also attacked Russia of making “unfounded claims.” EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X, “Moscow aims to derail real progress towards peace by Ukraine and its Western partners.”

But Trump, who was apparently “very angry”, warned that the attack, if happened from Ukraine, was not good for the peace talks.

“You know who told me about it? President Putin, early in the morning, he said he was attacked. It's no good,” Trump said, adding, “It's one thing to be offensive because they're offensive. It's another thing to attack his house.”