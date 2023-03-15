Russia remains India's top arms supplier: SIPRI data

Russia remains India's top arms supplier: SIPRI data1 min read . 07:23 PM IST
- The report discusses the increase in France's defence exports to India between 2013-17 and 2018-22, which saw a rise of 489%.
Russia is still India's biggest arms supplier, although its share of Indian defence imports decreased from 62% to 45% between 2017 and 2022, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
Russia is still India's biggest arms supplier, although its share of Indian defence imports decreased from 62% to 45% between 2017 and 2022, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
France was the second-largest supplier with a 29% share, surpassing the US at 11%. Despite an 11% decline in its total weapons imports, India is still the world's largest arms importer, as per the study conducted by SIPRI.
France was the second-largest supplier with a 29% share, surpassing the US at 11%. Despite an 11% decline in its total weapons imports, India is still the world's largest arms importer, as per the study conducted by SIPRI.
To increase domestic production and diversify import sources, Delhi intends to diversify its import portfolio. India's efforts to find new suppliers and promote domestic manufacturing are thought to be the primary reasons for the decrease in Russian imports, according to experts.
To increase domestic production and diversify import sources, Delhi intends to diversify its import portfolio. India's efforts to find new suppliers and promote domestic manufacturing are thought to be the primary reasons for the decrease in Russian imports, according to experts.
According to the SIPRI, Russia's status as India's top arms supplier is being "challenged by strong competition from other supplier states, increased Indian arms production," and "constraints on Russia's arms exports related to its invasion of Ukraine."
According to the SIPRI, Russia's status as India's top arms supplier is being "challenged by strong competition from other supplier states, increased Indian arms production," and "constraints on Russia's arms exports related to its invasion of Ukraine."
The report discusses the increase in France's defence exports to India between 2013-17 and 2018-22, which saw a rise of 489%.
The report discusses the increase in France's defence exports to India between 2013-17 and 2018-22, which saw a rise of 489%.
France is now ranked third in the list of global arms exporters, behind the US and Russia but ahead of China and Germany. India's orders to France included approximately 62 combat aircraft and four submarines. The decrease in Russia's share of the Indian arms market coincides with pressure on India to take a tougher stance on the ongoing Ukraine war.
France is now ranked third in the list of global arms exporters, behind the US and Russia but ahead of China and Germany. India's orders to France included approximately 62 combat aircraft and four submarines. The decrease in Russia's share of the Indian arms market coincides with pressure on India to take a tougher stance on the ongoing Ukraine war.
The relationship between India and Russia has been longstanding, and Moscow has been a reliable ally of India for decades.
The relationship between India and Russia has been longstanding, and Moscow has been a reliable ally of India for decades.
The two countries share a close defence relationship, with the Indian Army equipped with Russian-made tanks and rifles, and the Indian Air Force using Sukhoi fighter jets and Mi-17 helicopters.
The two countries share a close defence relationship, with the Indian Army equipped with Russian-made tanks and rifles, and the Indian Air Force using Sukhoi fighter jets and Mi-17 helicopters.