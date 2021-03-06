Russia 's coronavirus tally has increased by 11,022 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the 11,024 cases recorded the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 11,022 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,290 cases (11.75) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,820), St. Petersburg (975) and the Moscow Region (746), as stated in the update.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 4,312,181 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.26%, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 88,726, with an increase of 441 over the past day, down from 462 from the day before. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities -- 50 and 39 respectively.

Total recoveries count 3,900,348 as 15,027 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 15,464 from the day before.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

