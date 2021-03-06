Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Russia reports over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths

Russia reports over 11,000 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 4,312,181 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.26%, according to the center
1 min read . 04:54 PM IST ANI

  • The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,820), St. Petersburg (975) and the Moscow Region (746), as stated in the update
  • The death toll has reached 88,726, with an increase of 441 over the past day, down from 462 from the day before

Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 11,022 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the 11,024 cases recorded the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Saturday.

Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 11,022 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the 11,024 cases recorded the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 11,022 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,290 cases (11.75) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19’s ‘Patient Zero’ in New York: What life is like for New Rochelle lawyer

6 min read . 04:57 PM IST

Pandemic risks undoing gains for women, Merkel warns

1 min read . 04:42 PM IST

Punjab COVID-19: Nights curfew imposed in Jalandhar from today. Details here

1 min read . 04:33 PM IST

Biden’s USDA chief is exploring making a carbon bank for farmers

4 min read . 04:31 PM IST

"Over the past day, 11,022 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,290 cases (11.75) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19’s ‘Patient Zero’ in New York: What life is like for New Rochelle lawyer

6 min read . 04:57 PM IST

Pandemic risks undoing gains for women, Merkel warns

1 min read . 04:42 PM IST

Punjab COVID-19: Nights curfew imposed in Jalandhar from today. Details here

1 min read . 04:33 PM IST

Biden’s USDA chief is exploring making a carbon bank for farmers

4 min read . 04:31 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,820), St. Petersburg (975) and the Moscow Region (746), as stated in the update.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 4,312,181 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.26%, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 88,726, with an increase of 441 over the past day, down from 462 from the day before. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities -- 50 and 39 respectively.

Total recoveries count 3,900,348 as 15,027 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 15,464 from the day before.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.