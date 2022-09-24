Russia responds to PM Modi's 'not an era of war' remark

During a meeting with Putin in Samarkand, PM Modi had told the Russian leader that “today's era is not of war", remarks that were seen by a section of world leaders as a public rebuke. For his part, Vladimir Putin assured PM Modi that he was aware of India's worries on the crisis in Ukraine and that Russia will use all available means to put a stop to it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the US was heartened by the comments made by PM Modi.