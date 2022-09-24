Russia responds to PM Modi's 'not an era of war' remark

While addressing a press conference, Russia's Ambassador to India Denis Alipov was asked about PM Modi's appeal to Putin on cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, to which he said that the remarks have been consistent with India's position on the issue.
Russia on Friday has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment to Vladimir Putin on 'not an era of war' when the two spoke on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, saying that remarks have been consistent with India's position on the issue.
"The West uses only those quotes that suit them while ignoring other parts," he said.
While addressing a press conference, Russia's Ambassador to India Denis Alipov was asked about PM Modi's appeal to Putin on cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, to which he said that the remarks have been consistent with India's position on the issue.
During a meeting with Putin in Samarkand, PM Modi had told the Russian leader that “today's era is not of war", remarks that were seen by a section of world leaders as a public rebuke. For his part, Vladimir Putin assured PM Modi that he was aware of India's worries on the crisis in Ukraine and that Russia will use all available means to put a stop to it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the US was heartened by the comments made by PM Modi.
Speaking on price cap, Alipov also said that the country would stop supplying oil to the global market if the price cap proposed by G-7 countries was not fair.
"If we consider the prices are not fair and unacceptable to us, we would simply stop supplying the oil to global markets and to those countries that join the US initiative on the price cap," he said.
He further added that said Russia would not follow any mechanism detrimental to its trade interests.
With sanctions imposed by western nations making scant impact on Russia, the G-7 countries and the European Union have mooted an oil price cap on Russian crude and refined products to limit Kremlin's revenues.
Earlier this month, a statement issued by G-7 Finance Ministers said the price cap was specifically designed to reduce Russian revenues and its ability to fund the Ukraine war.
Alipov said the price cap will lead to acute shortage of oil in the global markets and the price would sharply go up.
The US has asked India to join the coalition to cap the prices of Russian oil, but New Delhi has said it would "carefully examine" the proposal before taking any decision.
"India has so far taken a careful approach to this idea. It will not be beneficial to Indian interest," Alipov said, acknowledging that India would pursue its own interest if such a step gets implemented.
Speaking on reports about Pakistan transferring arms to Ukraine, Alipov said if such deliveries have taken place it would have a negative impact on Russia's relations with Pakistan.
"As of now there have been such unconfirmed reports. I do not know about the facts. If there is a confirmation of this there will be an impact on our relations with Pakistan there is no doubt about that," the Russian envoy said.
