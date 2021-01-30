Russia resumes visa, flights for Indian citizens

Russia on Saturday said it will resume issuing visas for all categories of Indians planning to travel to the country by air and to those possessing residence permits.

"In this regard, issuing of visas of all categories (including student visa) to enter Russia via air checkpoints is resumed for the Indian citizens, as well as for persons who have a residence permit," a release from the Russian government said.

The Russian embassy in the national capital said in a statement that the move was in line with a decision made by the Russian Covid-19 Emergency Response Centre on 16 January.

The Government of Russia has issued a directive on 25 January to restore "international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states, including India".

The flight between New Delhi and Moscow is expected to be operated twice a week.

The issuance of e-visas is temporarily suspended "until an appropriate directive of the Russian government", the statement added.

Further, it also advised travellers to come with a valid medical document confirming negative results of the laboratory PCR test for coronavirus.





