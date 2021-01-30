OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Russia resumes visa, flights for Indian citizens
Russian tourists pause as they visit Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer (REUTERS)
Russian tourists pause as they visit Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer (REUTERS)

Russia resumes visa, flights for Indian citizens

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 03:18 PM IST Agencies

  • The flight between New Delhi and Moscow is expected to be operated twice a week

Russia on Saturday said it will resume issuing visas for all categories of Indians planning to travel to the country by air and to those possessing residence permits.

"In this regard, issuing of visas of all categories (including student visa) to enter Russia via air checkpoints is resumed for the Indian citizens, as well as for persons who have a residence permit," a release from the Russian government said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bigger parties must ensure smooth functioning of parliament proceedings: PM Modi at all-party meet

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
A seagull flies pass the view of city skyline and the world tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

UAE to offer citizenship to some foreigners to boost growth

1 min read . 03:52 PM IST
As President Xi Jinping’s government intensifies the fight against the country’s world-class pollution problem, companies are scrambling to adapt to tighter regulation

China accuses energy agency of negligence of environmental protection

1 min read . 03:47 PM IST
Policemen stand guard in front of the historic Red Fort after Tuesday's clashes between police and farmers.

Forensic team at Red Fort in aftermath of Republic Day violence in Delhi

1 min read . 03:27 PM IST

The Russian embassy in the national capital said in a statement that the move was in line with a decision made by the Russian Covid-19 Emergency Response Centre on 16 January.

The Government of Russia has issued a directive on 25 January to restore "international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states, including India".

The flight between New Delhi and Moscow is expected to be operated twice a week.

The issuance of e-visas is temporarily suspended "until an appropriate directive of the Russian government", the statement added.

Further, it also advised travellers to come with a valid medical document confirming negative results of the laboratory PCR test for coronavirus.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout