Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Russia resumes visa, flights for Indian citizens
Russian tourists pause as they visit Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Russia resumes visa, flights for Indian citizens

1 min read . 03:18 PM IST Agencies

  • The flight between New Delhi and Moscow is expected to be operated twice a week

Russia on Saturday said it will resume issuing visas for all categories of Indians planning to travel to the country by air and to those possessing residence permits.

Russia on Saturday said it will resume issuing visas for all categories of Indians planning to travel to the country by air and to those possessing residence permits.

"In this regard, issuing of visas of all categories (including student visa) to enter Russia via air checkpoints is resumed for the Indian citizens, as well as for persons who have a residence permit," a release from the Russian government said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bigger parties must ensure smooth functioning of parliament proceedings: PM Modi at all-party meet

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST

UAE to offer citizenship to some foreigners to boost growth

1 min read . 03:52 PM IST

China accuses energy agency of negligence of environmental protection

1 min read . 03:47 PM IST

Forensic team at Red Fort in aftermath of Republic Day violence in Delhi

1 min read . 03:27 PM IST

"In this regard, issuing of visas of all categories (including student visa) to enter Russia via air checkpoints is resumed for the Indian citizens, as well as for persons who have a residence permit," a release from the Russian government said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bigger parties must ensure smooth functioning of parliament proceedings: PM Modi at all-party meet

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST

UAE to offer citizenship to some foreigners to boost growth

1 min read . 03:52 PM IST

China accuses energy agency of negligence of environmental protection

1 min read . 03:47 PM IST

Forensic team at Red Fort in aftermath of Republic Day violence in Delhi

1 min read . 03:27 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Russian embassy in the national capital said in a statement that the move was in line with a decision made by the Russian Covid-19 Emergency Response Centre on 16 January.

The Government of Russia has issued a directive on 25 January to restore "international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states, including India".

The flight between New Delhi and Moscow is expected to be operated twice a week.

The issuance of e-visas is temporarily suspended "until an appropriate directive of the Russian government", the statement added.

Further, it also advised travellers to come with a valid medical document confirming negative results of the laboratory PCR test for coronavirus.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.