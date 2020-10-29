President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that all Covid-19 experimental vaccines produced by Russia have proved effective and that he hopes to start mass vaccinations by end of this year.

Putin was speaking by video link to an investor forum in Russia, reported Reuters.

The Russian president also added that Russia is ready to produce COVID-19 vaccines abroad, according to news agency Sputnik News.

Putin also said that there were no plans to introduce a nationwide lockdown in Russia as the country set a record for new coronavirus infections and fatalities.

"We clearly understand how to act and therefore we are not planning to introduce sweeping restrictive measures, to launch a so-called nationwide lockdown, when the economy and business operations practically stop," Putin told an investment forum via video conference.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to license a Covid-19 vaccine, calling it "Sputnik V" in homage to the world's first satellite, launched by the Soviet Union. On that day, the Russian president emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests. He added that one of his two daughters has received a dose of the vaccine and is feeling well, according to Associated Press reports.

The vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published by The Lancet medical journal earlier that were hailed by Moscow as an answer to its critics.

The results of the two trials, conducted in June-July this year and involving 76 participants, showed 100% of participants developing antibodies to the new coronavirus and no serious side effects, The Lancet said.

According to a Mint report, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, (RDIF), has submitted applications to the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use listing (EUL) and prequalification of Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian sovereign wealth fund said in a statement.

Moreover, Russia's national health public watchdog reported on 23 October that Vector had already launched the production of the EpiVacCorona vaccine, the second coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, Russia on Thursday set a record for new coronavirus cases and deaths, with health officials reporting 17,717 new infections and 366 fatalities.

Russia has the fourth-highest caseload in the world, with a total of 1,581,693 recorded cases and 27,301 deaths.

With inputs from agencies





