Russia, Saudi Arabia prepared to keep energy market stable

Earlier this week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Suhail Al Mazrouei, said that, for now, the group plans to proceed with the supply boost as scheduled. In private, some OPEC delegates debate whether the tapering should be postponed, at least a few months into 2021. A delay of two or three months is a “realistic" possibility, one OPEC delegate said, asking not to be named as the discussions remain private.