Russia says all volunteers who got its coronavirus vaccine developed immunity

After reports of wrapping up clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Russia , the researchers now say that all volunteers who underwent the process have gained Covid-19 immunity after using the vaccine.

"All volunteers have gained immunity ... This is an individual reaction to the vaccine, but it usually takes several days [to obtain immunity]", Elena Smolyarchuk, the head of Sechenov University's Centre for Clinical Research on Medications, said when asked how long it takes to develop the coronavirus immunity, according to Sputnik News.

According to her, the maximum level of immune protection is observed three weeks after using the vaccine.

"If the vaccine proves its effectiveness, it will be registered and large-scale post-registration research will begin, involving a big number of people who will be vaccinated and monitored in order to understand how long the immunity can be preserved", the scientist added, as per reports.

On Monday, the Covid-19 vaccine completed Phase 2 trials, leading First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov to say the first domestic inoculation is ready for use. The first group was discharged on 15 July.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the country's coronavirus vaccine had wrapping up its clinical trials it is both safe and reliable, according to a report.

The army is developing a vaccine with the state-run Gamaleya Institute in Moscow and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Phase 3 trials, which will include thousands of people in Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are scheduled to begin Aug. 3 and distribution of the vaccine could start as early as September, RDIF’s head Kirill Dmitriev said last week.

Russia could make 30 million doses domestically in 2020, and 170 million abroad, with five countries expressing interest in producing the vaccine and others willing to produce it, according to Dmitriev.

Russia, which has the fourth-most coronavirus cases in the world, has accelerated the testing process and is funding production even before the vaccine is known to work, amid a global race to find defenses against the deadly pandemic that has wreaked economic havoc. In developed economies, Phase 3 trials typically take months to run in order to better understand a drug’s effectiveness.

With inputs from agencies

