Russia has been pushing extensively for a Covid-19 vaccine for quite some time now amid the race to produce world's first coronavirus vaccine.

In the latest reports, the final check-up of volunteers testing the coronavirus vaccine, which is developed by Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, showed immunity in all participants, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"The results of the check-up clearly demonstrate an unmistakable immune response attained through the vaccination. No side effects or issues with the body of the volunteers were found", the ministry said, according to Sputnik News. The volunteers were being tested at the Burdenko Hospital in Russia.

Currently, the country is said to be initially planning serial production of the first domestic coronavirus vaccine by September, TASS, a Russian agency reported recently.

According to Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, overall production will depend, first and foremost, on the needs of the healthcare system.

In addition to that, Russia will also manufacture several million doses of coronavirus vaccines per month by the beginning of next year, the minister added

The successful testing of the vaccine on volunteers came right after the country's Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology announced that it plans to launch production of a Covid-19 vaccine in November, its Director-General Rinat Maksyutov told Vesti program on Rossiya-1 TV channel, as reported by TASS.

Till now, three Russian companies are to start industrial production of the first coronavirus vaccine in the Russian Federation developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in September, Manturov said.

Several thousands of vaccine doses per month are planned to be produced at the initial stage this year, whereas by the beginning of next year companies will increase output to several millions, the minister added.

The authorities are considering getting doctors and teachers vaccinated against the virus first, according to a report.

Earlier, the chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Anna Popova has she is confident the Russian vaccine against coronavirus will be absolutely safe and efficient. "I have no doubts that the vaccine [against the novel coronavirus] that is to reach people will be absolutely safe and, of course, efficient," she said in an interview a television channel. This was reported by Russian news agency TASS.

Meanwhile, Russia reported 5,159 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing its national tally to 861,423, the fourth largest in the world.

The country's coronavirus crisis response centre said 144 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 14,351.

