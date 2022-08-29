Russia says economy to contract by less than 3% in 20221 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 07:03 PM IST
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister says economy to contract by less than 3% in 2022
Russia's economy will contract by less than 3% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday, as a strong jobs market helps cushion the economy from the fallout from what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.