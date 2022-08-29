Russia says economy to contract by less than 3% in 2022

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister says economy to contract by less than 3% in 2022

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia's economy will contract by less than 3% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday, as a strong jobs market helps cushion the economy from the fallout from what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia's economy will contract by less than 3% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday, as a strong jobs market helps cushion the economy from the fallout from what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Belousov said Russia's gross domestic produce would fall by "a little more than 2%" this year. That will be followed by a decline of "no more than 1%" in 2023, Belousov predicted.

Belousov said Russia's gross domestic produce would fall by "a little more than 2%" this year. That will be followed by a decline of "no more than 1%" in 2023, Belousov predicted.

Some economists were predicting a 15% collapse in GDP this year in the face of Western sanctions imposed because of the Ukraine crisis and designed to cripple the Russian economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

Some economists were predicting a 15% collapse in GDP this year in the face of Western sanctions imposed because of the Ukraine crisis and designed to cripple the Russian economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.