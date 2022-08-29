Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Russia says economy to contract by less than 3% in 2022

Russia says economy to contract by less than 3% in 2022

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister has confirmed that Russian economy is set to contract by less than 3% this year
1 min read . 07:03 PM ISTReuters

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister says economy to contract by less than 3% in 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 Russia's economy will contract by less than 3% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday, as a strong jobs market helps cushion the economy from the fallout from what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

 Russia's economy will contract by less than 3% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday, as a strong jobs market helps cushion the economy from the fallout from what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Belousov said Russia's gross domestic produce would fall by "a little more than 2%" this year. That will be followed by a decline of "no more than 1%" in 2023, Belousov predicted.

Belousov said Russia's gross domestic produce would fall by "a little more than 2%" this year. That will be followed by a decline of "no more than 1%" in 2023, Belousov predicted.

Some economists were predicting a 15% collapse in GDP this year in the face of Western sanctions imposed because of the Ukraine crisis and designed to cripple the Russian economy.

Some economists were predicting a 15% collapse in GDP this year in the face of Western sanctions imposed because of the Ukraine crisis and designed to cripple the Russian economy.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.