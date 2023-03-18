Russia says ICC's arrest warrant against Putin has ‘no meaning’2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 06:18 AM IST
Russia said on Friday that the arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin was meaningless.
The International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin has no meaning for the country as the nation had withdrawn from the ICC treaty in 2016, a spokeswoman for the ministry of foreign affairs said, according to a report by CNN.
