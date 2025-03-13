Russia says it is close to ousting Ukraine from its Kursk region
SummaryRussian President Vladimir Putin visited the region for the first time since Kyiv’s lightning incursion and as peace talks gain steam.
Russia said its forces were in the final stages of ousting Ukraine’s army from the Kursk region, where Kyiv had taken Russian territory that it had hoped to use as a bargaining chip in peace negotiations.
