Russia says it is close to ousting Ukraine from its Kursk region

The loss of Ukraine’s toehold in Kursk, where at one point it had captured an area roughly the size of the city of Los Angeles, would mark a significant defeat for Kyiv. Russia has thrown enormous resources into the campaign to recapture its territory, deploying North Korean troops and staging daring operations. One unit crawled through a disused section of a natural gas pipeline this week to outflank Ukrainian troops defending Sudzha, with several dying of methane poisoning, according to pro-Kremlin war bloggers.