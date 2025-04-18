Russia says it remains ‘open to dialogue’ as US signals possible withdrawal from Ukraine peace push

The Kremlin has responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s warning that Washington may soon “move on” from efforts to broker peace in Ukraine, insisting progress has been made and Russia remains open to dialogue.

“Russia is striving toward resolving this conflict, securing its own interests, and is open to dialogue. We are continuing to do this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday (April 18).

Although Peskov acknowledged that negotiations with Washington are “fairly complex,” he emphasised that they are ongoing. “Contacts are quite complicated, because, naturally, the topic is not an easy one,” he said.

No Trump-Putin talks scheduled, but “possible” While US engagement appears to be wavering, the Kremlin said there are currently no scheduled talks between President Vladimir Putin and former President Donald Trump. However, Peskov noted that a conversation could be arranged quickly if needed.

“Contacts between Putin and Trump are not planned for this week, but if necessary, a conversation can be quickly arranged,” he said.

Kremlin blasts Europe for “militarisation” Peskov also criticised Europe’s role in the ongoing conflict, claiming that European nations have not been pushing for peace. “There are no calls for peace from Europe—only talk of militarisation,” he said, commenting on the recent Paris summit.

Rubio: “We may just move on” Speaking after high-level talks in Paris with European and Ukrainian officials, Rubio suggested the US is reaching a turning point.

“We are now reaching a point where we need to decide whether this is even possible or not,” Rubio said. “Because if it’s not, then I think we’re just going to move on. It’s not our war. We have other priorities to focus on.”

He added that the administration wants to make that decision “in a matter of days.”

Ceasefire lapses as Russian strikes continue The Kremlin confirmed that a temporary 30-day ceasefire agreement backed by Washington has now lapsed. Peskov did not specify whether Russia would undertake new military action but said the situation is evolving.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued its strikes on Ukrainian cities. In Kharkiv, at least one person was killed and 98 injured—including six children—in an involving cluster munitions. In Sumy, a drone strike on a bakery killed a customer and injured an employee just days after a Palm Sunday missile attack killed 34 civilians.

What comes next? A new round of talks is expected in London next week, with both American and European officials hoping to build on the modest progress made in Paris. Rubio, however, warned that the next meeting could be “decisive” in determining the future of US involvement.

