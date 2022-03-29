Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia says it will drastically cut military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin
1 min read . 06:06 PM IST Reuters

 Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said the decision was taken in the interest of creating mutual trust and the necessary conditions for further talks to take place

Russia has decided to drastically cut military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv in Ukraine, its deputy defence minister said on Tuesday, after talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams in Istanbul.

The official, Alexander Fomin, said the decision was taken in the interest of creating mutual trust and the necessary conditions for further talks to take place.

The General Staff would reveal in more detail the decisions that had been taken after the Russian delegation returned to Moscow, Fomin said.

