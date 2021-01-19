Russia on Tuesday said that its second Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Vector Institute has shown 100% efficacy. The announcement is based on results of clinical trials, reported Reuters quoting news agency TASS.

Russia began mass trials of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, in November.

Mass production of the country's second Covid vaccine, will be launched in February 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday, reported TASS.

"We will begin mass production of the Epivaccorona vaccine developed by the Vector Center in February 2021," she said.

On July, 24, 2020, the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology received a Russian health ministry permit for clinical trials of its anti-coronavirus vaccine on volunteers. The first volunteer was inoculated on July 27. The vaccine’s clinical trials were completed on September 30.

completed clinical trials of a second potential vaccine against Covid-19, developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, the RIA news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Wednesday.

"14 persons were vaccinated during the first phase, and 43 more during the second phase. Forty-three more volunteers from the placebo control group received a placebo", Rospotrebnadzor Russia's consumer rights protection and human well-being watchdog had earlier said, according to Sputnik News.

The watchdog added that all the volunteers taking part in the clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine were feeling fine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 14 that the Vector-developed vaccine had received registration. On November 16, the health ministry issued a permit for post-registration trials of the vaccine on volunteers older than 60 and a permit for tests on 3,000 volunteers aged from 18 to 60 was issued on November 18.

Moscow has said its other approved COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results. "The Sputnik V vaccine’s efficacy is confirmed at 91.4% based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials. The Sputnik V vaccine efficacy against severe cases of coronavirus is 100%," the manufacturer says in its official website.

Currently, the vaccine’s clinical trials are underway in India, UAE, Egypt, Venezuela and Belarus while it has been registered in Algeria, Argentina, Belarus, Bolivia and Serbia for inoculation.





To date, 3,591,066 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,978,764 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 66,037 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

With agency inputs









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.