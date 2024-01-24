Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes in Belgorod region, many feared dead

Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes in Belgorod region, many feared dead

Livemint

Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes

Representative Image: Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes in Belgorod region

A Russian plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war (PoW) crashed in the Belgorod region on Wednesday, the authorities said.

"About 11:00 Moscow time, when performing the planned flight, the IL-76 aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region. On board were 65 captured servicemen of the Armed Forces, six crew members and three accompanying, " Russia’s RAI Novosti news agency said.

While confirming the news of the crash, the Russia Parliament blamed the Ukrainian forces of shooting down the IL-76 aircraft.

This is a developing story, will be updated soon.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.