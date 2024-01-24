A Russian plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war (PoW) crashed in the Belgorod region on Wednesday, the authorities said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"About 11:00 Moscow time, when performing the planned flight, the IL-76 aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region. On board were 65 captured servicemen of the Armed Forces, six crew members and three accompanying, " Russia’s RAI Novosti news agency said.

While confirming the news of the crash, the Russia Parliament blamed the Ukrainian forces of shooting down the IL-76 aircraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated soon.

