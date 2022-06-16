Russia says ready for peace talks as European leaders visit Ukraine

Russia's chief negotiator said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to restart peace talks with Ukraine, but had yet to receive a response to its latest proposals, the Interfax news agency reported. Since intermittent talks between the two sides were held in March, including a high-profile meeting of delegations in Istanbul, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have stalled.

Russia's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said on Thursday that Kyiv was to blame for the lack of progress, Interfax reported.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday, Macron's office said, marking the first time the two leaders had met physically since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Macron made the trip with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to the battle-scarred Kyiv suburb of in a joint visit to show support for Ukraine, in a show of support which the Kyiv government hopes will be followed by concrete action to help it in the war with Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised Ukrainian "heroism" in the face of Russia's invasion on a visit Thursday to the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, the closest Moscow's army got to the capital at the start of its invasion.

"It's here, among other places, that the Ukrainians stopped the Russian army descending onto Kyiv," the French leader said. "It represents the heroism of the army, but also of the Ukrainian population. And alongside that, you have traces of barbarism."

In response to a question on his previous remarks that Russia must not be humiliated, Macron said "France has been alongside Ukraine since day one."

"We stand with the Ukrainians without ambiguity. Ukraine must resist and win," he told journalists.

"From the start, France and Europe have stood alongside Ukraine and its population by providing military aid and equipment, defensive and then offensive," Macron said.

He pointed specifically to the French-made self-propelled howitzers, which have recently entered the battlefield.

Macron also said Europe had begun funding efforts for the reconstruction of "devastated" Ukrainian towns and cities.

Meanwhile, the US pledged an additional $1 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government, as Russia continued bombarding Sievierodonetsk in its push to capture Ukraine’s last major foothold in the eastern region of Luhansk.