Russia says ready for peace talks as European leaders visit Ukraine

Russia says ready for peace talks as European leaders visit Ukraine2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 04:15 PM IST
- Russia's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, however said Ukraine was to blame for the lack of progress, Interfax reported
Russia's chief negotiator said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to restart peace talks with Ukraine, but had yet to receive a response to its latest proposals, the Interfax news agency reported. Since intermittent talks between the two sides were held in March, including a high-profile meeting of delegations in Istanbul, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have stalled.