Russia says received guarantees from US on Iran nuclear deal
1 min read.05:40 PM ISTAFP
Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow had received written guarantees from the US on its ability to trade with Tehran as part of ongoing talks to salvage the Iran nuclear deal
"We received written guarantees. They are included in the text of the agreement itself on the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program," Lavrov told reporters during a press conference with his Iranian counterpart in Moscow.
