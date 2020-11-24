Russia says Sputnik V vaccine 95% effective, will be twice as cheap as mRNA ones

Amid the race to develop and distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine, Russia on Tuesday announced that its Sputnik V covid-19 vaccine is 95% effective and will be charged less than rival vaccines as Moscow aims to produce more than 1 billion doses at home and abroad next year.

Cost of Russia's two-shot Sputnik V vaccine will be less than $20 per person for international markets with each shot costing less than $10. informed Russian sovereign wealth fund.

The head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund said Kirill Dmitriev told Reuters that new clinical trial data based on 39 confirmed cases and 18,794 patients who got both shots had shown that Sputnik V was 91.4% effective on day 28 and over 95% effective on day 42. No adverse side-effects reported during the trial, reports said.

Earlier this month, developers of Sputnik V, RDIF and Gamaleya Institute, announced interim data from a large trial suggests the shot appears to be 92% effective.

According to an official statement, Sputnik V vaccination will be free of charge for Russian citizens. Customers who recently submitted requests will get first batches of the vaccine starting from March 2021.

RDIF is currently considering additional applications from number of countries and companies to further increase production capacity, the statement read.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vector platform.

On Monday, British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca said its covid vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen.

On November 17, Moderna, in its official statement, had announced that the independent, U.S. NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 has informed Moderna that the trial has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5%.

The US-based pharma giant will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS).

Similarly, on November 18, Pfizer-BioNTech developed vaccine candidate's final results from the late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 95% effective and had no serious side effects on older people.

Both Moderna's shots and the Pfizer-BioNTech candidate are so-called mRNA vaccines, a brand-new technology. They aren’t made with the coronavirus itself, meaning there’s no chance anyone could catch it from the shots. Instead, the vaccine contains a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spiked protein on the surface of the virus.

Meanwhile, back in India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories will soon start combined phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by the first quarter of 2021.

He had said that the Centre estimates to receive and utilise 40-50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine covering around 25 crore people by July next year.

With agency inputs





