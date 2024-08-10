Russia clarifies recruitment of Indians into its army stopped since April: ‘Fraudulent schemes to…’

Since April, Russian defence ministry has stopped the admission of citizens of a number of foreign countries, including India, to Russian armed forces, says Russian Embassy

Livemint
Updated10 Aug 2024, 09:44 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)

Russian Embassy in New Delhi said on Saturday Moscow has never engaged in “any public or obscure campaigns” in “fraudulent schemes to recruit Indian nationals” for its military service.

In a statement, the Russian Embassy said: “Since April this year, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has stopped the admission of citizens of a number of foreign countries, including India, to military service in the Russian Armed Forces.”

 

Also Read | Ukraine accuses Russian forces of killing, dismembering prisoner-of-war

“The Embassy outlines that the Russian Government has at no point of time been engaged in any public or obscure campaigns, more so in fraudulent schemes to recruit Indian nationals for military service in Russia,” the statement said.

Several Indians were allegedly duped into fighting in Russia's war with Ukraine on the pretext of lucrative jobs.

The Russian mission also said that it has got multiple requests from the media to comment on the issue on Indian citizens in service in the Russian armed forces.

 

Also Read | Russia says troops are battling to push Ukrainian forces back after cross-border incursion in Kursk

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, took a strong stance on the issue of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian army and the Russian government has assured an "early discharge" of these Indians from the army service.

Recently, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had informed the Parliament that 91 Indian nationals were recruited in Russian armed forces of whom 14 have been discharged and 69 are awaiting release.

The embassy also condoled the deaths of Indian nationals while serving in the Russian Army in the war against Ukraine.

Also Read | For freed Russian opposition activist Ilya Yashin, resuming work against Putin is his priority

“The Embassy expresses deep condolences to the Government of India and the families of the deceased,” it said.

The Russian mission further said: “The agencies concerned in both countries work in close coordination for early identification and discharge of Indian nationals who voluntarily contracted for military service in Russia. All contractual obligations and due compensation payments will be fulfilled in full measure.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 09:44 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldRussia clarifies recruitment of Indians into its army stopped since April: ‘Fraudulent schemes to…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue