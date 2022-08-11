Russia says Ukraine bombed their POWs. Recce presents contradictory evidence

The investigative report goes on to say that the Olenivka compound, once a correctional facility, includes several buildings surrounded by walls. Most are decrepit. Coupled with pictorial evidence, the CNN investigation says that around 11 p.m. on July 28, evidence shows an intense fire broke out in the warehouse. The building has thin cinder-block walls and a corrugated metal roof. The picture shows that the walls of the building where apparently the HIMARS rocket struck are all standing tall, only parts of the roof seems damaged. Experts said a HIMARS strike would have caused much greater damage.