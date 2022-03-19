Russia says used hypersonic weapons in western Ukraine: 10 updates

As the prolonged assault has reduced much of Mariupol to rubble, Ukraine's defence ministry said it had "temporarily" lost access to the Azov Sea, which connects to the Black Sea and would be a major loss for Ukraine. * "Russian forces have made minimal progress this week," Britain said. It said Russian attempts to surround Kyiv and Mykolaiv have been pushed back while heavy Russian shelling of encircled cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol was reported on Friday.

