Russia scrambles fighter jet to accompany U.S. spy plane: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Russian military scrambled a MiG-31 fighter jet to escort a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific ocean as it approached the Russian border, the Interfax news agency said on Friday, citing the Russian Pacific Fleet.

The Russian military scrambled a MiG-31 fighter jet to escort a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific ocean as it approached the Russian border, the Interfax news agency said on Friday, citing the Russian Pacific Fleet.

The Russian military jet returned to its home airfield after the U.S. plane had turned away from the Russian border, Interfax reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}