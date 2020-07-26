After reports of wrapping up clinical trials of Russia's first Covid-19 vaccine with the researchers saying that all volunteers who underwent the process have gained coronavirus immunity after using the vaccine, a new report now says the country's second such vaccine is also ready for human trials starting from Monday, 27 July.

Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector said it has received permission to conduct clinical trials of vaccine against coronavirus, the first volunteers will receive it tomorrow, Russian healthcare watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said, according to Sputnik News.

Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector said it has received permission to conduct clinical trials of vaccine against coronavirus, the first volunteers will receive it tomorrow, Russian healthcare watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said, according to Sputnik News.

"Rospotrebnadzor's Vector Center received permission on July 24 to conduct clinical trials of the vaccine, the first volunteers will be vaccinated on July 27 as part of the clinical trial protocol," the statement read, as per the report.

Earlier, Russia's Sechenov University announced that it had successfully completed clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine, developed by Russia's Defense Ministry's Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Alexander Lukashev, the director of Sechenov's Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-Borne Diseases, told Sputnik that the trials had established the vaccine's safety on human health. It has recently cleared the first stage of trials in a small group of volunteers. Murashko described the outcome as "positive."

Russia could make 30 million doses domestically in 2020 for its first Covid-19 vaccine, and 170 million abroad, with five countries expressing interest in producing the vaccine and others willing to produce it, according to a Bloomberg report quoting Russian Direct Investment Fund's head Kirill Dmitriev.

Russia, which has the fourth-most coronavirus cases in the world, has accelerated the testing process of its vaccines, amid a global race to find defenses against the deadly pandemic that has wreaked economic havoc.

Currently, after registering 5,871 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 806,720, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

As many as 146 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours, which brings the death toll to 13,192.

