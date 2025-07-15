Russia shrugs off Trump’s 100% tariff threat, blames NATO for Ukraine crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 100% tariffs on Russia and its trading partners, asserting Moscow is well-equipped to weather any additional economic pressure.

“The number of sanctions announced against us is already unprecedented. We are coping; I have no doubt we will cope,” Lavrov said at a press conference after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers Council meeting Tianjin in China.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation includes 10 member states: China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. China currently holds the rotating presidency.

Trump under ‘improper pressure’ from NATO, EU Lavrov accused European and NATO leaders of pushing Trump toward a more aggressive stance on the Ukraine war.

“Clearly, [Trump] is under enormous — improper, I would say — pressure by the European Union and current NATO leaders,” Lavrov told reporters, reported Russian state media outlet RT.

He added that Ukraine’s government continues to demand weapons from the West at “the mounting expense of Western taxpayers.”

Sanctions will ‘backfire on the West,’ Lavrov warns Lavrov also warned that Trump’s proposed new tariffs and sanctions may hurt the very countries imposing them.

“Trump clearly explained that Europe will be paying for all of that,” Lavrov said.

“European economists and political experts who are objective acknowledge that this sanctions war is damaging the nations who initiated it.”

50-day ultimatum unclear, says Moscow Trump recently announced that if Russia doesn’t reach a settlement on the Ukraine conflict within 50 days, he would enact 100% tariffs. Lavrov said the deadline lacks clarity.

“We would like to understand what is behind this statement after about 50 days,” he told Russia’s state news agency TASS.

“Earlier, there were also deadlines of 24 hours and 100 days; we’ve seen it all.”

Moscow repeats long-held NATO grievance Lavrov reiterated Russia’s view that NATO provoked the Ukraine war by threatening its national security.

“The West has pursued a containment strategy against Russia for decades and ignored repeated warnings from Moscow,” Lavrov said, according to RT.

Trump disappointed with Putin, says tariffs may be inevitable At a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday, Trump said he was “very unhappy” with Russian President Vladimir Putin for not reaching a deal sooner.

“We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days,” Trump said at the White House.