Russia starting new phase of its Ukraine operation, foreign minister says

Russia starting new phase of its Ukraine operation, foreign minister says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
1 min read . 04:01 PM IST Agencies

  • Lavrov emphasized that the Russian operation is aimed at the 'full liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow's campaign in Ukraine is entering a new stage of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine, which he predicted would be a significant development.

Sergey Lavrov said in an interview that “the operation is continuing, and another phase of this operation is starting now."

"Another stage of this operation (in eastern Ukraine) is beginning and I am sure this will be a very important moment of this entire special operation", Lavrov added.

In response to a question about the possible use of nuclear arms in the war, the Foreign Minister also said that Russia will use only conventional weapons in Ukraine.

Western intelligence officials have warned that the Kremlin might turn to tactical or other limited nuclear weapons from its arsenal if its invasion of its southern neighbor continues to struggle.

Lavrov's statement follows Ukrainian statements that Russia on Monday launched an offensive in the country's eastern industrial heartland, Donbas. 

Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years in the mostly Russian-speaking region and have declared two independent republics that have been recognized by Moscow.

Lavrov emphasized that the Russian operation is aimed at the “full liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics."

