Starting August 1, Russia has started issuing electronic visa (e-visa) to Indian passport holders that helps visitors get travel approval faster for diverse purposes such as business trips, guest visits, and tourism. The e-visa can be used just like any other regular visa, eliminating the need to check with embassies or any other associations.

Here is all you need to know about Russia e-visas:

The e-visa will have a validity of 60 days, allowing visitors to stay in Russia for up to 16 days per visit.

The application process is expected to be faster, with a maximum processing time of four days and a $40 consular fee.

An e-visa is an electronic and biometric visa that gives a passport holder the same rights as a regular visa.

How to apply:

Russia's decision to extend the e-visa facility to citizens of 52 countries, including China, India, and African nations, comes amid a significant decline in foreign tourists from Western countries due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Official figures indicate a 40 percent drop in foreign tourists visiting Russia, plummeting from 290,000 in 2021 to 190,000 in 2022.

The move to attract tourists and business travelers from new markets is evident as Moscow seeks to forge stronger ties with China, India, and African nations. By streamlining the visa application process and making it more convenient, Russia aims to entice Indian tourists, offering them a hassle-free way to explore the country.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine over a year ago, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, Moscow has turned to China, India and African nations, trying to seek closer ties.