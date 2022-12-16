Russia steps up offensive, launches new large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine5 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 01:31 PM IST
In fresh updates coming in from Russia, the country has launched new missile attacks on Ukraine.
In fresh updates coming in from Russia, the country has launched new missile attacks on Ukraine.
Air raid sirens went off across all Ukrainian regions early Friday as Kremlin forces launched the latest large-scale missile attack. Among the targets were “crucial infrastructure" in the Kharkiv region in the northeast. Widespread power outages were reported there and in Poltava. Explosions were also heard in at least three districts of Kyiv. A residential building was hit in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, the home town of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with casualties likely, officials said.