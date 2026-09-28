Russia Strikes Kill Four in Ukraine, Damage Kyiv Data Center

Russia’s overnight airstrikes killed at least four people across Ukraine and hit a data center in Kyiv, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Three people were killed in the Zaporizhzhia region and a man died in Kyiv as a result of strikes, Zelenskyy said on X. Civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities and residential buildings across at least eight regions came under attack, he added.

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“In the morning, the Russians struck a data center in Kyiv twice. Three people were injured in the first strike, including two children,” Zelenskyy said, without providing more details.

Ukraine’s Kyivstar, which provides mobile phone and home internet services, later said its headquarters in the capital had sustained damage from a Russian drone attack, Suspilne reported, citing the company’s press office. All employees are safe and the company is assessing the damage, according to Suspilne.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its drones hit a data center operated by the Vodafone company, “one of the largest companies providing mobile services and the high-speed internet to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.” It was the second strike on a data center in the capital in the past three days.

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Kremlin forces overnight also struck two logistics centers in the Kyiv and Odesa regions, as well as a dry cargo ship on its way to the Odesa port, according to the defense ministry.

Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that a “massive” overnight strike damaged a medical facility, a hotel, a shop, and a warehouse for storing grain crops, among other things.

At the same time, Russian air-defense systems shot down 96 fired by Ukraine drones from 8 p.m. Moscow time to 8 a.m. over regions bordering Ukraine, the annexed Crimean peninsula, and the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry said. Ukraine’s air forces said Russia launched 170 drones overnight, starting from 6 p.m.

The warring countries continue to trade strikes with Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine well into its fifth year and no sign of any peace deal. The US has pushed both sides to agree to a pause on attacks of each other’s energy assets, but neither has accepted.

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Separately, the Ukrainian drone manufacturer Pegasus Arms halted operations due to significant damage following a Russia’s ballistic missile strike last week. “That’s the second attack on the company’s production facilities,” Pegasus Arms said on Facebook. “After previous strike on Sept. 2, production was moved to a new location and resumed. Currently, the production has been suspended indefinitely again.”

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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