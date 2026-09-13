Russia Strikes Ukraine Power Sites as Kyiv Targets Refining Hub

Russia hit energy facilities and other sites across southern Ukraine overnight while Kyiv’s forces targeted an oil-refining hub deep within Russian territory.

Separately, debate continues on when and where new talks may be scheduled on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, well into its fifth year, after US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow and Kyiv last weekend for top-level meetings.

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Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Telegram post that its forces struck power substations in Odesa and Mykolaiv that support port infrastructure in the regions. A logistics center in Nova Poshta was also hit in Odesa region. In addition, railway infrastructure in western Ukraine used to transport military cargo from European countries was targeted, Russia said.

A multi-storey apartment building, private homes, two educational institutions, and infrastructure facilities were damaged during Russia’s overnight attacks, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa military administration, said in a statement. The consequences of the attack are being assessed.

Russia has turned to “systematic attacks against civilians, trains and the infrastructure that keeps the country moving,” Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.

On Saturday, Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska posted on Instagram that her family’s apartment in an Odesa high-rise had been destroyed by a Russian Kalibr cruise missile.

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Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday also reported movement in the ground war, saying its forces were expanding an “outer control zone” in the Kharkiv region in northern Ukraine, Interfax reported.

Separately, industrial and civilian facilities were damaged in a drone attack by Ukraine on Nizhnekamsk in Russia’s Tatarstan, a major oil-refining and petrochemical hub located about 900 kilometers east of Moscow, Interfax reported, citing the region’s authorities.

Fire broke out at one facility and is being extinguished, while production has continued, authorities said without providing details. Two people were killed and 12 injured.

A blaze was also reported at a facility in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia’s Krasnodar region following a Ukrainian drone attack, Interfax reported, citing regional authorities. Officials didn’t identify the site that was hit.

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Russia said its air defenses intercepted 389 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions. Ukraine shot down 405 out of 453 Russian drones across multiple locations overnight, according to preliminary data from Ukraine’s General Staff.

In an interview with Germany’s DW published on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would travel to Miami for President Donald Trump’s G20 leaders’ summit in mid-December if Vladimir Putin also attended, saying the two leaders should meet and make decisions.

Zelenskyy said in Canada last week that new meetings could be held with US envoys in New York late this month, potentially when world leaders gather for the UN General Assembly’s general debate.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, later said that a new round of trilateral talks — involving Ukraine, Russia and the US — may come in October.

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A number of issues must be resolved before any trilateral meeting can take place, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, who’s accompanying Putin at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, told Russia’s Izvestia newspaper. The “territorial issue” remains key to progress, he added.

Putin insists Ukraine must surrender the remainder of its eastern Donetsk region as part of any deal to end the war. Ukraine has repeatedly rejected the demand to hand that region, which Russian forces have failed to capture in fighting dating back to 2014.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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