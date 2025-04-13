Russia strikes warehouse of Indian pharma firm in Ukraine. All you need to know about ‘Kusum’

All you need to know about “Kusum”

According to the official website, Kusum Healthcare Pvt Ltd was founded in 1997. The healthcare company is a fully export-focused pharmaceutical company based in New Delhi, India. The company began its manufacturing journey in 2007 with a formulation plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and later expanded with a fully automated facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in 2018 to strengthen domestic production.