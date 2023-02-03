Russia supports India's commitment to becoming a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said Moscow's Ambassador to Delhi Denis Alipov while addressing the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA)-Russian Council Dialogue.

He said that Russia sees the Indian G20 presidency in the SCO as an opportunity to efficiently promote the agenda of these crucial associations, according to the news agency ANI.

The country also appreciates the ideas on the consensus-based response to the challenges with regard to emerging energy and food crises as well as through sustainable development needs, Alipov said.

"We are working very closely on major topics such as supply chains, resilience, infrastructure financing, digital transformation, promotion of startups architecture, etc, which are supposed to significantly contribute to restoring the global economy. Together we also realized that in order to succeed, there should not be any place for artificial alienation rights which create mistrust and undermine stability," he stated.

According to the Russian Ambassador to India, there is growing interest in other dynamic developing nations to join the BRICS which needs to be duly accommodated.

"The process has accelerated in the duration space where SEO occupies a unique place as a gravitational platform. The continuous expansion of the organization speaks for itself. So as we the prospects of intensified cooperation and security in energy investments, infrastructure, and logistics as well as people-to-people types. At the same time, we have a strong belief that Eurasian stability would greatly benefit from closer interaction between the three major powers in Asia Russia, India, and China," he added.

During the dialog, Apilov pointed out that Russia has become the largest oil supplier to India and continues significantly to the country's energy security, as per ANI reports.

There is an immense prospect in sectors such as airport infrastructure, sea and rail infrastructure, steel production, petro-chemistry, startups, aircraft and shipbuilding, agriculture, advanced technology, development, and digitalization, he said.

Last December, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had declared India's candidature as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term.

Previously, India has been in the Council from 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992, and 2011-2012.

(With ANI inputs)