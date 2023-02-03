Russia supports India becoming UNSC permanent member: Ambassador
Russia also appreciates the ideas on the consensus-based response to the challenges with regard to emerging energy and food crises as well as through sustainable development needs.
Russia supports India's commitment to becoming a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said Moscow's Ambassador to Delhi Denis Alipov while addressing the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA)-Russian Council Dialogue.
