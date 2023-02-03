"The process has accelerated in the duration space where SEO occupies a unique place as a gravitational platform. The continuous expansion of the organization speaks for itself. So as we the prospects of intensified cooperation and security in energy investments, infrastructure, and logistics as well as people-to-people types. At the same time, we have a strong belief that Eurasian stability would greatly benefit from closer interaction between the three major powers in Asia Russia, India, and China," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}