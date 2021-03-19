The central bank “holds open the prospect of further increases in the key rate at its upcoming meetings," according to a statement published on its website. Inflation is running above forecast but is expected to return close to the target of 4% in the first half of 2022, it said.
Russia is the third major emerging-market central bank to unexpectedly tighten monetary policy this week, after similar decisions from Brazil and Turkey. The key rate could be raised to 5.5% or higher before the end of this year, particularly if the government goes ahead with plans for additional spending, a person familiar the central bank’s discussions said earlier.
The ruble extended gains after the decision, climbing 0.7% to 73.78 per dollar and paring its weekly decline. That made the currency the third-best performer in emerging markets on Friday. Ten-year bond yields added one basis point to 7.01%, their highest level in a year.
Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold an online news briefing at 3 p.m. Moscow time.
Key Insights:
Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 5.7% in February, the fastest in more than four years and well above target. Food prices in particular have shot up, adding to a decline in living standards during the pandemic.